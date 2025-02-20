Cops revise car cash seizure to Rs 3.36 cr

A day after a vehicle with large amount of cash was seized at Lakhanpur in Kathua, the police authorities have informed that a total of Rs 3.36 crore was found hidden in the car.

The vehicle (HR98J-9889) was intercepted at the dispatch point Lakhanpur, which was traveling from Punjab towards Kathua. The driver, Fahad Yousuf, and his associate, Fahad Wani, both residents of Srinagar, were found in possession of a staggering Rs 3.36 crore in cash, the police said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made by police team led by Lakhanpur SHO Inspector Tribhawan Khajuria under the guidance of Additional SP Rahul Charak.

“The recovery was made in the presence of a magistrate, ensuring the integrity of the operation. Subsequently, the recovered cash, along with the car and both individuals, were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation and action,” the police informed.

Earlier, there were estimates that the cash might be between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore. However, the exact figure came out to be much higher after counting.

The police further said that this seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of J&K police to combat illicit financial transactions and ensure compliance with tax laws. “The swift action taken by the Kathua police demonstrates their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the financial system,” it said.