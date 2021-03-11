Cops to get CornerShot weaponry

Udhampur, May 9
The J&K Police are set to induct the highly sophisticated ‘Zen ShootEdge’ CornerShot pistol weapon system for close combat. As many as 100 such weapons will be delivered, said officials of the manufacturing firm.
It facilitates shooting around corners and over the top of walls without exposing the person using the pistol. Security officials said this modern weapon would protect members of anti-terrorist operation parties from coming in the direct line of fire from terrorists in close combat.
“Recently, we have received an order from the J&K Police for (procurement of) 100 such systems,” Baljeet Singh, senior sales manager, Zen Technologies, said.
