DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cornerstone of global health, yoga has power to unite: L-G

Cornerstone of global health, yoga has power to unite: L-G

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performs yoga at the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Advertisement

He joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts for a yoga session by the Dal Lake. Extending warm greetings to the participants, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted this year’s theme and emphasised on the power of yoga to unite humanity. He said yoga truly unites the world and guides us toward a healthier and happier future.

Advertisement

“True health means balancing the body, mind and emotions. While modern life constantly pulls our attention outwards to screens and stress, yoga teaches us to turn inward. Proud to see this ancient Indian tradition become the cornerstone of global health,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor said that yoga is not just a workout but a pathway to yourself. He said that amidst the noise of routine activities of life, yoga aligns mind and body, helps us decode our inner thoughts and connects us with nature.

“Yoga helps in building mental agility. While our minds naturally drift to past worries or future anxieties, yoga trains us to master the present moment. The science of yoga is truly remarkable. By simply focusing on the breath, the mind settles and stress reduction begins. Various studies show that regular practice boosts memory, mental focus and emotional balance. That is why global health experts today recommend yoga as the most-powerful lifestyle change you can make for your health,” Sinha said.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor told yoga enthusiasts that one cannot buy good health, but they have to cultivate it through discipline.

“Like a plant which needs water daily, our mind and body require consistent discipline, and yoga is exactly about discipline. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga is popular across the world and I am proud to see global medical experts championing yoga as a vital tool for mental resilience and a balanced life. India showed the world the path to holistic health centuries ago,” he said.

Manoj Sinha further said that yoga teaches to live not just longer, but better. “I am happy to see the Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department working tirelessly to democratise yoga, making it accessible to every citizen from rural towns to urban centres,” he said.

“Yoga is driving real change in the “Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir” movement, helping both prevention and recovery. I want people to make yoga a daily discipline. Just a few minutes every day builds long-term health. Yoga transcends all barriers and it is a universal science for humanity,” the L-G said.

Sakina Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, School and Higher Education and Social Welfare Departments; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP, Additional Chief Secretaries; Administrative Secretaries; senior officials; citizens from different walks of life and youth in large number participated in the yoga session on the banks of Dal Lake.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts