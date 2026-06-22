Cornerstone of global health, yoga has power to unite: L-G

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga.

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He joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts for a yoga session by the Dal Lake. Extending warm greetings to the participants, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted this year’s theme and emphasised on the power of yoga to unite humanity. He said yoga truly unites the world and guides us toward a healthier and happier future.

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“True health means balancing the body, mind and emotions. While modern life constantly pulls our attention outwards to screens and stress, yoga teaches us to turn inward. Proud to see this ancient Indian tradition become the cornerstone of global health,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The Lieutenant Governor said that yoga is not just a workout but a pathway to yourself. He said that amidst the noise of routine activities of life, yoga aligns mind and body, helps us decode our inner thoughts and connects us with nature.

“Yoga helps in building mental agility. While our minds naturally drift to past worries or future anxieties, yoga trains us to master the present moment. The science of yoga is truly remarkable. By simply focusing on the breath, the mind settles and stress reduction begins. Various studies show that regular practice boosts memory, mental focus and emotional balance. That is why global health experts today recommend yoga as the most-powerful lifestyle change you can make for your health,” Sinha said.

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The Lieutenant Governor told yoga enthusiasts that one cannot buy good health, but they have to cultivate it through discipline.

“Like a plant which needs water daily, our mind and body require consistent discipline, and yoga is exactly about discipline. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga is popular across the world and I am proud to see global medical experts championing yoga as a vital tool for mental resilience and a balanced life. India showed the world the path to holistic health centuries ago,” he said.

Manoj Sinha further said that yoga teaches to live not just longer, but better. “I am happy to see the Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department working tirelessly to democratise yoga, making it accessible to every citizen from rural towns to urban centres,” he said.

“Yoga is driving real change in the “Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir” movement, helping both prevention and recovery. I want people to make yoga a daily discipline. Just a few minutes every day builds long-term health. Yoga transcends all barriers and it is a universal science for humanity,” the L-G said.

Sakina Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, School and Higher Education and Social Welfare Departments; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP, Additional Chief Secretaries; Administrative Secretaries; senior officials; citizens from different walks of life and youth in large number participated in the yoga session on the banks of Dal Lake.