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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out searches in J-K's Anantnag

Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out searches in J-K's Anantnag

The team conducted searches at the residence of a woman suspect at Janglat Mandi

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:35 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The team recovered two mobile phones and associated SIM cards from the suspect. PTI file
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The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday carried out searches at a house in Anantnag district and seized two mobile phones as part of a terror probe.

Led by a Deputy Superintendent of police, the team conducted searches at the residence of a woman suspect at Janglat Mandi, officials said.

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They said the team recovered two mobile phones and associated SIM cards from the suspect and took these for analysis.

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