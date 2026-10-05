Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out searches in J-K's Anantnag
The team conducted searches at the residence of a woman suspect at Janglat Mandi
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The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday carried out searches at a house in Anantnag district and seized two mobile phones as part of a terror probe.
Led by a Deputy Superintendent of police, the team conducted searches at the residence of a woman suspect at Janglat Mandi, officials said.
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They said the team recovered two mobile phones and associated SIM cards from the suspect and took these for analysis.
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