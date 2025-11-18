DT
Jammu & Kashmir / Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids across valley

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids across valley

article_Author
ANI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:37 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Read more At: https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/j-k-counter-intelligence-kashmir-conducts-raids-across-valley20251118091810/
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at several locations across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday morning, according to CIK officials.

The raids come in the backdrop of the ongoing probe into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 15 individuals and left several injured on November 10.

Further details regarding the raids are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a coordinated search operation at 25 locations across Delhi, Haryana and other cities as part of its probe against Al-Falah University, its trustees-- widening the range of the multi-agency probe in the Delhi car blast.

