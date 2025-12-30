Counterfeits, falling exports hit UT carpet industry

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, a member of the Committee of Administration (CoA), Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), has highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the Kashmir handmade and hand-knotted carpet industry, particularly the problems of counterfeit carpets, declining exports and artisan welfare.

Advertisement

He urged the CEPC leadership to strengthen initiatives aimed at reviving traditional weaving practices, promoting geographical indication (GI)-certified carpets and enhancing export promotion activities in Kashmir. Ahmad made these remarks while congratulating Capt Mukesh Kumar Gombar on his election as chairperson of CEPC, and Aslam Mahboob as vice-chairperson.

Advertisement

Gombar assured the Council’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders in the region to boost exports and safeguard the interests of artisans.