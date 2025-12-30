DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Counterfeits, falling exports hit UT carpet industry

Counterfeits, falling exports hit UT carpet industry

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:54 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Artisans busy making a carpet. FILE
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, a member of the Committee of Administration (CoA), Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), has highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the Kashmir handmade and hand-knotted carpet industry, particularly the problems of counterfeit carpets, declining exports and artisan welfare.

He urged the CEPC leadership to strengthen initiatives aimed at reviving traditional weaving practices, promoting geographical indication (GI)-certified carpets and enhancing export promotion activities in Kashmir. Ahmad made these remarks while congratulating Capt Mukesh Kumar Gombar on his election as chairperson of CEPC, and Aslam Mahboob as vice-chairperson.

Gombar assured the Council’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders in the region to boost exports and safeguard the interests of artisans.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

