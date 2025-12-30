Counterfeits, falling exports hit UT carpet industry

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, a member of the Committee of Administration (CoA), Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), has highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the Kashmir handmade and hand-knotted carpet industry, particularly the problems of counterfeit carpets, declining exports and artisan welfare.
He urged the CEPC leadership to strengthen initiatives aimed at reviving traditional weaving practices, promoting geographical indication (GI)-certified carpets and enhancing export promotion activities in Kashmir. Ahmad made these remarks while congratulating Capt Mukesh Kumar Gombar on his election as chairperson of CEPC, and Aslam Mahboob as vice-chairperson.
Gombar assured the Council’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders in the region to boost exports and safeguard the interests of artisans.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now