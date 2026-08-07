DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Couple swept away in flash floods in J-K's Udhampur; one body recovered

Couple swept away in flash floods in J-K's Udhampur; one body recovered

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa after receiving information about the incident

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:55 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image. PTI file
Advertisement

A body has been recovered after a couple was swept away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Kaghote panchayat of the Ramnagar area after intense rains triggered a sudden flash flood, they said.

Advertisement

According to locals, the couple, identified as 58-year-old Baldev and 53-year-old Maya Devi, had gone to graze their cattle and were crossing a nallah when they were caught in the strong current and washed away.

Advertisement

Rescue teams were immediately pressed into service, and a victim’s body was recovered. Efforts were on to trace the other person, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether it was the husband or the wife whose body had been found.

Advertisement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa after receiving information about the incident.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after receiving the news of a husband and wife couple named Baldev and Maya Devi getting swept away by heavy rainfall flash in Panchayat Kaghote of Ramnagar. The body of one of them has been recovered, while the rescue operation is going on. My sincere condolences with the bereaved family. My office is in constant touch,” Singh said in a post on X.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts