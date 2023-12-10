Court convicts man of sexually assaulting minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

A fast-track court in Srinagar convicted a father on Saturday for sexually assaulting his minor daughter in 2021.

The court, presided over by Aarti Mohan and designated for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, found the accused guilty after a thorough examination of arguments presented by Additional Public Prosecutor Muhammad Maqbool Shah and the defence counsel.

Having carefully considered the evidence, the court stated that the prosecution successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. The court affirmed that the prosecution effectively proved the offense of sexual harassment against the accused.

According to the judgment, the accused is now convicted, and the court scheduled arguments on the quantum of punishment for December 11. The judgment further directed the immediate arrest of the accused, who is presently on bail, and his transfer to the Central Jail, Srinagar.

The case unfolded with the victim alleging that the convict had been coercing her for intercourse, utilising vulgar language, touching private parts, and issuing threats to prevent her from disclosing the abuse to anyone.

The victim reported the case to the Nowgam police station in 2021, leading to investigation. The chargesheet under FIR was subsequently presented before the court on August 25, 2021. The upcoming sentencing hearing will determine the severity of punishment for the convicted father.

