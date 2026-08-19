Court directs police probe into complaint against BCCI chief

A Special Railway Magistrate’s court in Jammu has directed police to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas over alleged fabrication of his date of birth.

Advertisement

In his order, the magistrate said, “I have perused the application and other material annexed with the application and as per the provisions of BNSS before lodging or registering any cognizable offence by the concerned police, preliminary inquiry has to be conducted.”

Advertisement

The court directed the SHO of Police Station Nowabad, Jammu, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the matter and submit a report before the court by September 3.

Advertisement

The order was passed following a complaint filed by former Joint Honorary Secretary of the J&K Cricket Association, Sudershan Mehta.

In his complaint, Mehta alleged that Manhas had forged and fabricated his date of birth to gain an advantage while playing junior-level cricket at the national level. He alleged that Manhas had furnished two different dates of birth to secure eligibility for selection in national tournaments under the sub-junior and junior categories.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that Manhas had furnished a date of birth different from the one recorded in his school records. According to information received by the complainant through email from Maharaja Hari Singh Agriculture Collegiate (MHAC) School, Nagbani, Jammu, Manhas’ date of birth is recorded as December 9, 1977.

The complainant also alleged that, according to the official website of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Manhas’ date of birth is October 12, 1979.

Mithun Manhas is the first BCCI president from J&K. He was elected to the post in September last year.