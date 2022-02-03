Srinagar: Court orders jailed Parra's medical examination

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 2

A special court in Srinagar on Wednesday directed the Srinagar Central Jail’s Superintendent to get PDP leader Waheed Parra examined by a specialist doctor after he fell unconscious in jail.

Parra is currently lodged in Srinagar’s Central Jail where he fell unconscious on Friday. He was shifted to the police hospital later. His family moved an application before the TADA court in Srinagar seeking specialised medical treatment for Parra.

PDP president Mehbboba Mufti appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to facilitate urgent assistance for Parra. CPM leader Muhammad Yousuf Targami said charges against Parra hadn’t been proved so he should be released.

The NIA had arrested him in November 2020 to probe his alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen militants.