Court orders reopening of Siraj-ul-Uloom seminary in Shopian

The court of Principal and Session Judge Shopian, Mehmood Ahmad Chowdhary, directed that until the matter is fully adjudicated, the institute be permitted to reopen and resume educational activities.

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Advocate SM Iqbal, counsel for the seminary, said an application seeking interim relief had been filed while the main case was under hearing. He said the court had directed the formation of a three-member committee to supervise the functioning of the institution after its reopening.

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According to Iqbal, the application was moved keeping in view the future of nearly 1,200 students enrolled in the seminary and the livelihood concerns of its employees, who had been affected following the closure.

The advocate said the court observed that, at this prima facie stage, the material placed before it by the government was not sufficient to justify keeping the entire institution closed.

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Earlier this year, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg ordered the closure of the seminary on the basis of a dossier submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, citing alleged unlawful activities linked to the institution located at Imam Sahib.

According to the government order, there were “credible inputs and evidence on record” suggesting sustained and covert links between the seminary and Jamaat-e-Islami, which was banned by the Centre in 2019.

The order further stated that the institution had, over time, allegedly fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation, and that some former students were reportedly found involved in militancy-related activities and acts prejudicial to national security.