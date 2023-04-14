Court quashes PSA charges against scribe

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

The case lodged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah was quashed by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday. Fahad, editor of Kashmir Walla magazine, is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail of Jammu.

On February 4, 2022, the police had arrested Shah, accusing him of glorifying militancy, spreading fake news and inciting violence. He was given bail in two cases. In March, the PSA case was slapped before he could get bail in the third case.