Court quashes PSA charges against scribe

Srinagar, April 13
The case lodged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah was quashed by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday. Fahad, editor of Kashmir Walla magazine, is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail of Jammu.
On February 4, 2022, the police had arrested Shah, accusing him of glorifying militancy, spreading fake news and inciting violence. He was given bail in two cases. In March, the PSA case was slapped before he could get bail in the third case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...