Court rejects bail plea of 9 in drug case in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 13

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara, has rejected the bail plea of five soldiers and four civilians for allegedly smuggling drugs in Kupwara. The court said their investigation was necessary to arrest others.

On December 25, the police had seized 10-gram heroin and Rs 48,000 from Muhammad Shafiq Khan, a soldier. During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of Naib Subedar Puran Singh, driver Anil Kumar, Sepoy Sushil Kumar and Naik Waseem Ahmad Mir and Naik Ishfaq Ahmad Tanoli in smuggling. The four arrested civilians were Army porter Mashkoor Sheikh, Mohammad Yousaf Kothari and Saleem Sheikh, all residents of Kupwara, and Mohammad Imran Teli of Bandipora.