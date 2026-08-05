Court seeks probe report on Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver’ row

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Katra, to submit a detailed inquiry report and take appropriate action regarding the facts stated in an application seeking urgent preservation of the evidence in the alleged fake silver donation case at Vaishno Devi shrine.

Advertisement

The directions were passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Munish Kumar Manhas on July 29. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on August 18.

Advertisement

The proceedings arise from an application filed by advocate Deepak Sharma following his complaint concerning the alleged adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation of approximately 20 tonnes of silver offerings made by devotees at the shrine, reportedly valued at around Rs 550 crore.

Advertisement

Sharma originally submitted the complaint to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, on May 9.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, for inquiry and was ultimately entrusted to the DSP (Bhawan), Katra. The report did not disclose registration of any FIR and indicated that the matter remained at the inquiry stage.

Advertisement

During the July 29 hearing, Sharma filed a detailed application seeking immediate preservation of the physical, documentary and electronic evidence connected with the alleged transactions.

The application sought preservation of the remaining silver or purported silver articles, samples, remnants and residues, along with stock and vault records, weighing and dispatch registers, laboratory reports, government mint records, transportation documents and the complete chain-of-custody record.

It also sought protection of CCTV footage, electronic inventory data, official emails, server logs, access records, audit trails, accounting records, reconciliation statements and other digital evidence connected with the alleged transactions.

It was submitted that any further melting, refining, transfer or processing of the physical material or deletion or overwriting of electronic records could irreversibly affect the identity, composition, weight, purity and chain of custody of the evidence.

Taking the application on record, the court directed the DSP to take appropriate action regarding the facts stated in the evidence-preservation plea and to submit a detailed report regarding the inquiry being conducted by him on the next date of hearing.