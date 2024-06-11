Court to hear Rashid’s interim bail plea on June 18

New Delhi, June 10

A Delhi court has fixed June 18 to hear arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP after the recently concluded General Election.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Rashid contested as an Independent candidate to defeat the National Conference (NC) vice-president. He is also a former MLA of the Union Territory.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh fixed the matter for June 18 after the NIA sought time to file reply to Rashid’s application. The NIA further submitted on June 7 that the notification for the oath of newly elected Members of Parliament of Lok Sabha had not been published yet.

The judge adjourned the matter, adding that if the notification for the ceremony came before the next date, the accused may move the court with a plea to expedite the matter. Rashid had moved court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. He has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the UAPA in the alleged terror funding case.

