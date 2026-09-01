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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cow protection prioritised over women’s safety: Mehbooba Mufti

Cow protection prioritised over women’s safety: Mehbooba Mufti

Expresses concern over rising cases of sexual violence against females in country

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. PTI
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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed concern over the rising cases of sexual violence against females in the country, saying cow protection seems to be a higher priority than women’s safety.

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“In BJP’s India, cow protection has become a higher priority than women’s safety. On mere suspicion of cow slaughter, people have been lynched to death by mobs. Yet, when it comes to protecting women from rape, sexual violence and brutality, the convicted rapists not only enjoy parole after parole but also full patronage,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

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The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said India can be a safer place for women even if only half the energy used for cow vigilantism is devoted to women’s safety.

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“If even half the energy devoted to vigilantism in the name of cows were invested in safeguarding women, India would be a far safer place for every daughter, sister and mother,” she said.

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