Cowards behind retired SSP’s killing will not be spared: J&K L-G

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 24

The killing of a retired police officer in Baramulla district has sparked widespread condemnation from political parties and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The retired senior superintendent of police, Mohammad Shafi Mir (72), was shot dead by terrorists while he was giving “azaan”– the call for prayer — from a mosque early Sunday.

L-G Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences, denouncing the “barbaric act” and vowing that the “cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared”. Sinha, deeply pained by the terrorist attack, conveyed his sympathy to Mir’s bereaved family.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti took to X to express her concerns, highlighting multiple instances of violence and calling on the government to address the ground realities rather than maintaining a false narrative.

Additionally, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing, expressing heartfelt condolences to Mir’s family. He denounced the act as cowardly and urged society to unite against such killings, emphasising that killers should be condemned regardless of their faith.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the CPM “strongly” condemned the brutal killing of three civilians in Poonch while they were in custody of the Army. “There has to be a speedy investigation and punishment meted out to those responsible”, the CPM said. Several targeted killings have recently occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, including the shooting of a police constable earlier this month and the killing of a police inspector in October.

