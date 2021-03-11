CPM flays govt for 'delaying' election

PTI

Srinagar, August 11

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday asked the Centre to take the people of the country into confidence and explain why Assembly elections in J&K were not being held as promised. He said while the polls were not a panacea for all the “ills” of J&K under the present set-up of a UT, an elected government would provide some respite to the people.

“The Central Government has gone hoarse claiming that normalcy has returned to J&K and that all wrongs had been set right. Then, why are the elections being delayed?” Tarigami, who is also a spokesman of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, asked. “The first excuse given was that the delimitation process had to be completed before the polls. They committed harakiri (suicide) while redrawing the constituencies to take forward their agenda. Even then, they are not in a position to hold polls,” he said.

Tarigami said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised on the floor of the House to not only hold elections in J&K but to also restore statehood.