CPM leader Tarigami backs NC protest, reiterates demand for J&K statehood

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Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami said the demand for statehood was based on commitments made by the Government of India.

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"These assurances have been given on several occasions by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, both on the floor of Parliament and at public gatherings," he said.

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Tarigami described the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as "undemocratic, unconstitutional and a blatant assault" on the assurances given by the Indian leadership in 1947.

He said that despite the massive participation of people in the 2024 Assembly elections, their aspirations for the restoration of full statehood remained unfulfilled.

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Recalling the all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir convened in New Delhi in June 2021, Tarigami said leaders of various political parties had attended the meeting, during which the Union Home Minister assured them that full statehood would be restored after the completion of the delimitation process and Assembly elections.

"However, this assurance remains unfulfilled, even though more than one-and-a-half years have passed since the formation of the elected government following the Assembly elections," he said.

Tarigami also questioned the Centre's claims of complete normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Government of India's repeated claims of the restoration of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 do not fully correspond with the realities on the ground," he said.

He asserted that the trust deficit that has accumulated over the years must be addressed through meaningful engagement with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our experience, and indeed universal experience, shows that lasting peace and normalcy cannot be achieved without meaningful engagement with stakeholders," Tarigami added.