CPM’s Tarigami questions normalcy claims, seeks restoration of J&K rights

Senior CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has called for the restoration of the political and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that weakening the region’’s people would neither serve the country’’s interests nor contribute to lasting peace.

He also questioned the Centre’’s repeated claims of normalcy in the Union Territory, asking why members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were once again receiving threats from terrorists despite assurances that the security situation had significantly improved.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised in Jammu to pay homage to CPM leader Sitaram Yechury ahead of his second death anniversary on September 12, Tarigami criticised both the BJP’’s recent protests and the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised.

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“The BJP is also protesting, as is the National Conference on the issue of statehood. But I fail to understand what exactly the BJP is protesting about,” he said. “They have the Government of India with them, and even the administration here is effectively under their control. Whom are they going to hold responsible for issues relating to governance and public order?”

Tarigami said people could not be misled indefinitely and maintained that political awareness was growing across both Jammu and Kashmir.

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Referring to the legislature, he alleged that it had been weakened by the Centre and deprived of its authority. “We hope the legislature will be restored to its rightful position. It has been rendered powerless, and the Government of India is responsible for that,” he said.

Calling for the restoration of rights that were historically available to the people of J&K, Tarigami said such a step was essential for the region’’s future and security.

“The rights granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the Constitution and the Constituent Assembly should be restored. That is where our security lies and where our future lies. This is a question concerning both Jammu and Kashmir. Weakening the people of the region does not serve the interests of the country and will not help establish lasting peace,” he said.

The CPM leader also raised questions about protections related to land and employment that existed during the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh, asking who altered those safeguards and why.

On the issue of fresh threats to Kashmiri Pandits, Tarigami demanded accountability from the government. “If peace has truly returned, as the government claims in Parliament and elsewhere, then why is a community that has already suffered immensely facing threats once again?” he asked, urging the authorities to identify those responsible and explain the measures being taken to address the situation.