CPR training held at Jammu railway station

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), in collaboration with the Railway Police, Jammu, observed National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Day on Tuesday by conducting a CPR training workshop for frontline personnel at Jammu Railway Station.

Advertisement

The workshop aimed to train citizen first responders, including Railway Police personnel, CISF staff, railway employees, porters, taxi drivers and bus drivers working at the station.

Advertisement

Officials said the training assumed added significance as Jammu Railway Station witnesses a daily footfall of up to 60,000 passengers during the annual Amarnath Yatra and the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Medical emergencies, including cardiac arrests, are not uncommon at the busy transit hub, making timely CPR intervention crucial.

Advertisement

The 90-minute hands-on training session was led by Prof Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Digra, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, along with Prof Dr Sunil D Sharma, Dr Rajesh Kaul, Dr Pankaj Gupta and Dr Sharvil Dhar.

Using CPR mannequins, the medical experts trained more than 100 participants to recognise cardiac emergencies and administer effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation until professional medical assistance arrives.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways), Jammu, Shailender Singh, appreciated the initiative taken by the IAP Jammu Branch, saying the training would equip police personnel and civilians to provide life-saving first aid during emergencies.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Railways) Gourav Mahajan was also present on the occasion.