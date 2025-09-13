DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Crackdown on sale of rotten meat in Srinagar; 6 booked

Crackdown on sale of rotten meat in Srinagar; 6 booked

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Police conduct surprise inspections across Srinagar, recovering and destroying rotten meat. PTI
Police have registered six cases against individuals and establishments found selling rotten meat in violation of public health and safety regulations in the city, an official said on Friday.

Acting swiftly on reports of the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat in the district, the Srinagar Police, in coordination with civil administration and food safety department officials, has launched a dedicated operation to curb the menace, a police spokesperson said.

The cases were registered at Lal Bazar, Bemina, Batamaloo, Safakadal, Ram Munshi Bagh, and Zakura police stations in the city.

A flying squad comprising officials from the district police, civil administration, and the food safety department has been constituted to conduct surprise inspections across the city.

During these inspections, significant recoveries of rotten meat were made, and the confiscated items were destroyed according to protocol, the spokesperson said, adding that strict legal action will be taken against violators under relevant provisions of the law.

The authorities have launched a massive drive across Kashmir against restaurants and shopkeepers found violating food safety regulations and public health norms.

Last month, panic had gripped the Valley after authorities confiscated nearly 13,000 kilograms of rotten meat during special enforcement drives. The crackdown came amid rising concerns about the sale of substandard and potentially hazardous meat in the local market.

