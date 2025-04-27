Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Authorities have demolished the houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina village in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

The house of another active terrorist—Amir Nazir—was demolished in Pulwama district.

In Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished. Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016.

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

The Pahalgam terror attack has increased tensions between India and Pakistan.