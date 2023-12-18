Cracks halt tunnel work

Jammu, December 17
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has temporarily suspended the work on a tunnel after some cracks appeared inside it in Ramban district. The tunnel is being built to bypass the landslide prone areas in Mehar of the district in Jammu division.
A senior NHAI official informed that the work on a portal of the tunnel had been temporarily suspended after deformities appeared on the roof. He said the cracks were being monitored and the work would resume once the cause of these cracks becomes clear.
