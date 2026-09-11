Create hope, not pessimism as talks move forward: Chief Secy to Ladakh leaders

Sub-committee-level talks between representatives of the MHA and Ladakh leaders were held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Following the meeting, leaders of the LAB and KDA said the discussions had yielded no concrete outcome.

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Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra, who participated in the talks, said discussions focused on the proposed Union Territory-level body to be constituted under Article 371 of the Constitution.

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He said the aspirations of the people of Ladakh centred on safeguarding their land, culture, heritage, mineral resources, environment and employment opportunities.

"Some leaders expected that they would be provided a draft document directly. However, before any document can be drafted, there must be consensus on the underlying principles. The legal drafting of a Bill can take place only after agreement is reached on those principles," Kundra said.

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He added that the Centre had circulated a set of questions to stakeholders to seek their views and did not want to impose a model that was unacceptable to the people of Ladakh.

"The idea is to move forward through consultation and deliberation. A little patience is a virtue. If proper discussions are allowed to continue, something meaningful can emerge. If we rush into a decision and later realise it is flawed, correcting it becomes difficult," he said.

Kundra maintained that significant progress had been made and that people should acknowledge the developments taking place. "If everything is moving forward and people are still pessimistic, there is a need for introspection as to why that is the case," he said.

Referring to the key demands raised during the Ladakh movement, Kundra said the crucial issue was whether concerns related to land protection, cultural rights, employment, mineral resources and environmental safeguards had been accepted in principle for constitutional protection.

"We need to recognise, in good faith and in the interest of all stakeholders, that progress is being made. In fact, it is the responsibility of the leadership here to create an atmosphere of positivity among the people and give them hope that things are moving forward when they actually are," he said.

Describing the prevailing pessimism as unhelpful, Kundra appealed to all parties to work collectively to carry the process forward.

The Chief Secretary said the next round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh leaders was scheduled to be held in October.

Responding to concerns raised by the LAB and KDA that no major decisions should be taken before the proposed UT-level body is constituted, Kundra said Ladakh already had a defined governance framework.

"Ladakh is a Union Territory and has a Lieutenant Governor appointed by the President. The Lieutenant Governor will discharge the responsibilities entrusted to him by the President," he said.

He asserted that all decisions were being taken in the larger interest of the people and reassured residents that future decisions would also be guided by public welfare.

Kundra said all participants in Wednesday's meeting had agreed that the proposed UT-level body should be established at the earliest.

"However, this is a parliamentary and legal process, and its timeline will depend on the procedures involved," he said.

Ladakh gets administrative, police services

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the establishment of the Ladakh Administrative Service and the Ladakh Police Service, while recruitment for about 79 Group B posts across 15 departments will soon begin under the reservation rules applicable in the Union Territory, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra announced on Thursday.

"Fundamentally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed to the creation of the Ladakh Administrative Service and the Ladakh Police Service. The modalities will be worked out, and we will initiate the process shortly", he told reporters here.