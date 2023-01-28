Cricketer Umran Malik among 32 selected for J&K awards

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 27

Uri film director Aditya Dhar, cricketer Umran Malik and top tennis player Ankita Raina were among 32 people selected for the government awards in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The awards, announced as part of the 74th Republic Day, also included Deepak Kumar and Saroj Bala, who were killed fighting terrorists during an attack in Dhangri village in Rajouri district on January 1. The two have been selected for award in the field of bravery.

Bashir Bhaderwahi, a noted literary personality, Ustad Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, who made significant contribution in the development of Kashmiri Sufi classical music, Vijay Kumar Sambyal, an Indian classical maestro, and Ramesh Hangloo, who founded Radio Sharda, were conferred with the Lifetime achievement awards. Currently India’s number one tennis player Ankita Raina, cricketer Umran Malik and footballer Ishan Pandita were among the sportspersons selected for the award. Besides, several others got awards.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has awarded Kirti Chakra to selection grade constable Rohit Kumar Chib and Shaurya Chakra to constable Mudasir Ahmad posthumously for displaying courage while fighting terrorism.

On Thursday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Republic Day event in Jammu. He said the upcoming G-20 meeting in J&K was a “message to the enemies of humanity”. He also said the security forces would avenge civilians’ killing.

He claimed that it was for the first time in seven decades that J&K had been witnessing an industrial revolution. Private investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore have been received in one year, he said. (With PTI inputs)

Recognition came late, says awardee

Santoor craftsman Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, who was conferred with the Padma Shri award, has expressed happiness but said it came a bit too late. “I would have been happier if this award had come when my grandfather, father or uncle were alive and making these instruments,” he said. PTI

Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra for UT cops

The Ministry of Defence has awarded Kirti Chakra to cop Rohit Kumar Chib and Shaurya Chakra to constable Mudasir Ahmad posthumously. They displayed exemplary courage while fighting terrorism. DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the families. PTI