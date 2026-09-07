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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Crime Branch arrests 10th accused in Kishtwar minor rape-death case

Crime Branch arrests 10th accused in Kishtwar minor rape-death case

Arrest a local Gujjar leader for allegedly facilitating efforts to silence the victim's family

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the 10th accused in the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl from the Gujjar community in Kishtwar district.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school teacher and later died during an attempt to terminate the resulting pregnancy.

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The Crime Branch, which took over the investigation from Kishtwar Police, on Saturday arrested a local Gujjar leader, Peer Baksh, for allegedly facilitating efforts to silence the victim's family after her pregnancy came to light.

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According to investigators, Baksh fled to Srinagar following the girl's death at the District Hospital, Kishtwar. He later returned to Kishtwar, where he was questioned by Crime Branch officials and subsequently arrested for his alleged role in the case.

The investigating agency has also conducted raids at multiple locations, including several local clinics where the victim was allegedly examined after her pregnancy was detected.

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According to the FIR, the main accused, Khalid Hussain, a resident of Gorinal in Chatroo tehsil and a teacher at the victim's school, repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor, resulting in her pregnancy.

The investigation further revealed that Hussain, allegedly in criminal conspiracy with his brother Tariq Hussain, administered medicines purportedly intended to terminate the pregnancy. Several employees of the District Hospital, Kishtwar, who allegedly helped the accused, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on August 29 following widespread public outrage and protests over the incident.

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