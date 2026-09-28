Crime Branch arrests absconding accused in migrant property fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested a man allegedly involved in a series of land fraud cases linked to Kashmiri migrant properties through fake powers of attorney.

The accused, identified as Soom Nath Koul, son of Kalash Nath Koul and a resident of Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, with a Jammu address in Janipur, was arrested in compliance with directions issued by a Srinagar court.

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According to an official statement, a special Crime Branch team was constituted to execute the court orders. After sustained efforts and following due legal procedures, the team traced and apprehended the accused, who had allegedly remained absconding for several years.

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During the period, Hue and Cry notices were issued repeatedly to trace and identify him. However, the accused allegedly continued to evade arrest and was reportedly operating under different identities.

Crime Branch said Koul is involved in five cases registered in Kashmir pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and fraudulent land transactions involving migrant properties through fake powers of attorney and agreements to sell.

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Investigators have alleged that he induced prospective buyers to purchase land while using multiple identities, including Soom Nath Koul, Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar.

The investigation has further revealed alleged fraud worth crores of rupees committed in connivance with other accused persons. Crime Branch recently arrested Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar of Budgam, who is also linked to the case.

The agency said Koul’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation aimed at establishing the full extent of the alleged financial fraud and land transactions. In one of the cases, a chargesheet had already been filed against him in absentia under Section 512 of the CrPC.