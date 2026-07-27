Crime Branch chargesheets 10 accused in separate fraud, forgery cases in Jammu

Jammu, July 26

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The Crime Branch has filed chargesheets against 10 accused in two separate cases in Jammu, including a Rs 30.29 lakh investment fraud involving a Rajasthan-based company, and a forgery case involving the fraudulent procurement of permanent resident certificates using forged revenue records, an official said on Sunday.

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In the first case, the official said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in a fraud case involving Ms Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd, Jaipur, in which the accused allegedly induced investors to deposit money by promising exorbitant returns and subsequently misappropriated their investments.

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The case was registered in 2011 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code following a written complaint by Ashish Sharma at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu, alleging that he was induced to invest Rs 1.20 lakh by the company and its local representatives on false promises of high returns, the official said.

The case was later transferred to the Jammu Crime Branch.

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During investigation, it came to fore that numerous investors were induced to invest Rs 30.29 lakh in the company’s schemes through false promises of high returns.

The company, though incorporated in Rajasthan, was found to be unregistered with SEBI, RBI and the Registrar of Companies, J&K, the official said.

Based on evidence, the chargesheet was filed on Saturday against company officials Manvendra Partap Singh Chouhan, Bablu Sharma, Mahendra Kumar Nirwan, Neeraj Kant Sharma and Vinod Kundal before the court of 13 FC Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, the official said.

In another case, the EOW filed a chargesheet relating to the fraudulent procurement of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) based on forged revenue records.

The case was registered in 2016 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint by Surat Singh, alleging that the accused, in conspiracy with revenue officials, fraudulently obtained fake PRCs to purchase land and secure government jobs in J&K, the official said.

The investigation found that Sarup Singh, Bishamber Singh, Purab Singh and Suraj Singh, in conspiracy with the then-patwari Rashpal Singh, fraudulently obtained PRCs by using forged revenue documents, he said.

Forensic examination confirmed that Rashpal Singh prepared the revenue documents, which were not genuine as per official records.

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday against the accused before the court of the additional session judge, Jammu, for judicial determination, the official said.

Kashmir EOW files chargesheet against 3 in fake job racket case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against three accused in a fake job racket case, a spokesperson of the agency said on Sunday.

The chargesheet has been filed against Ghulam Mohd Sheikh alais Gulzar, Mohammad Yousuf Wani and Mohammad Abdullah Mir.

“The EOW Kashmir has filed a chargesheet under relevant sections of law in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against three accused persons for their involvement in a fake government job racket,” the spokesperson said.

Giving details of the case, the spokesperson said a complaint was received by the EOW alleging that Sheikh cheated the complainants of Rs 23 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs.

The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders, identity cards, licences, appointment letters, and forged police and CID verification documents to make the offers appear genuine.

“During the investigation, the allegations were found to be true, and it was established that the accused individuals acted in connivance with each other to deceive the complainants and grabbed their hard-earned money. After completing the investigation and collecting sufficient evidence, the EOW Kashmir filed the chargesheet in the court of law,” the spokesperson said. — PTI