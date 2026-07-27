DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Crime Branch chargesheets 10 accused in separate fraud, forgery cases in Jammu

Crime Branch chargesheets 10 accused in separate fraud, forgery cases in Jammu

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

Jammu, July 26

Advertisement

The Crime Branch has filed chargesheets against 10 accused in two separate cases in Jammu, including a Rs 30.29 lakh investment fraud involving a Rajasthan-based company, and a forgery case involving the fraudulent procurement of permanent resident certificates using forged revenue records, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

In the first case, the official said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in a fraud case involving Ms Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd, Jaipur, in which the accused allegedly induced investors to deposit money by promising exorbitant returns and subsequently misappropriated their investments.

Advertisement

The case was registered in 2011 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code following a written complaint by Ashish Sharma at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu, alleging that he was induced to invest Rs 1.20 lakh by the company and its local representatives on false promises of high returns, the official said.

The case was later transferred to the Jammu Crime Branch.

Advertisement

During investigation, it came to fore that numerous investors were induced to invest Rs 30.29 lakh in the company’s schemes through false promises of high returns.

The company, though incorporated in Rajasthan, was found to be unregistered with SEBI, RBI and the Registrar of Companies, J&K, the official said.

Based on evidence, the chargesheet was filed on Saturday against company officials Manvendra Partap Singh Chouhan, Bablu Sharma, Mahendra Kumar Nirwan, Neeraj Kant Sharma and Vinod Kundal before the court of 13 FC Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, the official said.

In another case, the EOW filed a chargesheet relating to the fraudulent procurement of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) based on forged revenue records.

The case was registered in 2016 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint by Surat Singh, alleging that the accused, in conspiracy with revenue officials, fraudulently obtained fake PRCs to purchase land and secure government jobs in J&K, the official said.

The investigation found that Sarup Singh, Bishamber Singh, Purab Singh and Suraj Singh, in conspiracy with the then-patwari Rashpal Singh, fraudulently obtained PRCs by using forged revenue documents, he said.

Forensic examination confirmed that Rashpal Singh prepared the revenue documents, which were not genuine as per official records.

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday against the accused before the court of the additional session judge, Jammu, for judicial determination, the official said.

Kashmir EOW files chargesheet against 3 in fake job racket case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against three accused in a fake job racket case, a spokesperson of the agency said on Sunday.

The chargesheet has been filed against Ghulam Mohd Sheikh alais Gulzar, Mohammad Yousuf Wani and Mohammad Abdullah Mir.

“The EOW Kashmir has filed a chargesheet under relevant sections of law in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against three accused persons for their involvement in a fake government job racket,” the spokesperson said.

Giving details of the case, the spokesperson said a complaint was received by the EOW alleging that Sheikh cheated the complainants of Rs 23 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs.

The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders, identity cards, licences, appointment letters, and forged police and CID verification documents to make the offers appear genuine.

“During the investigation, the allegations were found to be true, and it was established that the accused individuals acted in connivance with each other to deceive the complainants and grabbed their hard-earned money. After completing the investigation and collecting sufficient evidence, the EOW Kashmir filed the chargesheet in the court of law,” the spokesperson said. — PTI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts