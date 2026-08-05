Crime Branch files chargesheet in 17-year-old RTO Jammu revenue fraud case

Completing the investigation into a 17-year-old case, the Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the alleged RTO Jammu revenue fraud through manipulation of one-time token tax records and the use of fake Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driving certificates, an official said.

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The chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu in a case registered in 2009 under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

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He said the case was registered on the basis of reliable information regarding large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Jammu, resulting loss to the government exchequer worth lakhs of rupees.

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During investigation, it was found that one-time token tax collected from vehicle owners was fraudulently recorded less amount in cash books, leading to the alleged misappropriation of over Rs 12.97 lakhs, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation also unearthed the use of fake driving institute certificates, fabricated documents and forged attestations for obtaining Public Service Vehicles (PSV) driving licence endorsements.

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The investigation, supported by seized records, witness statements and the forensic opinion of FSL Jammu, established that fake PSV driving certificates were allegedly prepared in conspired manner by Kulbhushan Sharma, Managing Director of Shivam Institute of Driving and Maintenance, and Raj Kumar, the spokesman said.

He said the beneficiaries stated that they had never undergone the mandatory training at the institute, despite certificates having been issued in their names.

Investigation also revealed that records of the institute had been destroyed to conceal the fraudulent activities, the spokesman said.