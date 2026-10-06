Crime Branch files chargesheet in fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has produced a chargesheet before the court in Samba against three accused persons in a financial fraud case.

The case was registered in Samba in 2016 under Section 420 and 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code concerning a multi-lakh financial fraud. The accused are Rajesh Kumar Rai, Managing Director; Manoj Kumar, Area/Branch Manager; and Vikram Singh, Assistant Branch Manager, associated with M/s Metropolitan Finance Ltd, M/s Mansar Finance Ltd and Vaibhav Pariwar India Projects Ltd, respectively.

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Investigation led by Inspector Taranjeet Singh revealed that the accused allegedly induced residents of Samba to invest their money in schemes promising lucrative returns, including Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and fixed deposits.

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RBI verification established that the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registrations of Mansar Finance Ltd and Metropolitan Finance Ltd had been cancelled for statutory non-compliances, while Vaibhav Pariwar India Projects Ltd was never registered as an NBFC.

The investigation established a collection of Rs 1,22,96,324 from investors, including Rs 8,87,442 in respect of Mansar Finance Ltd and Rs 1,14,08,882 in respect of Metropolitan Finance Ltd.