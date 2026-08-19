DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Crime branch files chargesheet in visa fraud case in Jammu

Crime branch files chargesheet in visa fraud case in Jammu

Accused allegedly duped several people on the pretext of arranging foreign employment visas

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement
The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against an accused for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of arranging foreign employment visas, an official said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The chargesheet was filed on Monday against Kartik Choudhary, a resident of Purana Pind in Jammu's RS Pura area, before the competent court, along with a list of witnesses and relied-upon documents, a spokesperson of the Jammu Crime Branch said.

Advertisement

He said the case originated from a complaint alleging cheating in connection with a Portugal work visa.

Advertisement

During preliminary verification, seven additional complainants with similar allegations came forward and were associated with the inquiry, the spokesman said, adding that the inquiry established that the accused had defrauded the complainants, following which a formal case was registered.

During the investigation, bank records, cheque details, travel documents, statements of complainants and witnesses, electronic evidence and forensic material were examined.

Advertisement

Financial transactions linked to the accused were scrutinised, while forensic examination corroborated questioned signatures with specimen signatures of the accused, the spokesman said.

Additionally, the Crime Branch has also registered a case against a Srinagar-based enterprise following several complaints alleging cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy over the non-execution of modular kitchen projects despite receiving substantial amounts from the complainants.

The case has been registered based on a complaint from a resident of Sainik Colony, Jammu, who alleged that he was approached by Sajad Ahmad Wani of Srinagar on behalf of Messrs Choudhary Enterprises Forum, Srinagar, for installation of a modular kitchen at his residence, the spokesman said.

He further stated that a loan amount of Rs five lakh was sanctioned by J&K Bank, Gole Gujral Branch, Jammu, and the amount was subsequently transferred to the concerned enterprise for execution of the project.

However, despite repeated requests, the work was allegedly not executed, nor was the amount returned, the spokesman said.

Two more similar complaints were also received from two other persons regarding non-execution of modular kitchen projects after receipt of payments by the same enterprise, he said.

He said the preliminary verification prima facie substantiated the allegations of the complainants.

Accordingly, a formal case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up, the spokesman said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts