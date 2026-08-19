Crime branch files chargesheet in visa fraud case in Jammu

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The chargesheet was filed on Monday against Kartik Choudhary, a resident of Purana Pind in Jammu's RS Pura area, before the competent court, along with a list of witnesses and relied-upon documents, a spokesperson of the Jammu Crime Branch said.

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He said the case originated from a complaint alleging cheating in connection with a Portugal work visa.

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During preliminary verification, seven additional complainants with similar allegations came forward and were associated with the inquiry, the spokesman said, adding that the inquiry established that the accused had defrauded the complainants, following which a formal case was registered.

During the investigation, bank records, cheque details, travel documents, statements of complainants and witnesses, electronic evidence and forensic material were examined.

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Financial transactions linked to the accused were scrutinised, while forensic examination corroborated questioned signatures with specimen signatures of the accused, the spokesman said.

Additionally, the Crime Branch has also registered a case against a Srinagar-based enterprise following several complaints alleging cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy over the non-execution of modular kitchen projects despite receiving substantial amounts from the complainants.

The case has been registered based on a complaint from a resident of Sainik Colony, Jammu, who alleged that he was approached by Sajad Ahmad Wani of Srinagar on behalf of Messrs Choudhary Enterprises Forum, Srinagar, for installation of a modular kitchen at his residence, the spokesman said.

He further stated that a loan amount of Rs five lakh was sanctioned by J&K Bank, Gole Gujral Branch, Jammu, and the amount was subsequently transferred to the concerned enterprise for execution of the project.

However, despite repeated requests, the work was allegedly not executed, nor was the amount returned, the spokesman said.

Two more similar complaints were also received from two other persons regarding non-execution of modular kitchen projects after receipt of payments by the same enterprise, he said.

He said the preliminary verification prima facie substantiated the allegations of the complainants.

Accordingly, a formal case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up, the spokesman said.