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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Crime Branch files fresh chargesheet in Rs 1.38 cr treasury fraud case in Reasi

Crime Branch files fresh chargesheet in Rs 1.38 cr treasury fraud case in Reasi

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a fresh chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the alleged misappropriation and diversion of over Rs 1.38 crore from Sub-Treasury Dharmari in Reasi district, an official said.

The supplementary chargesheet was presented before the Court of Reasi's Chief Judicial Magistrate, in a case registered in 2024 in connection with alleged manipulation of the Treasury-Net system and preparation and use of forged bills and vouchers under pension and National Pension System (NPS) heads, resulting in the alleged diversion of government funds, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said.

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He said the case was initially registered at Arnas Police Station based on a complaint by Reasi District Treasury Officer Qamar Rehman.

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Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu, the spokesman said, adding that the investigating agency conducted a detailed examination and scrutiny of the Treasury records, bank account transactions and relevant bills and vouchers pertaining to the case.

During the investigation, the spokesperson said relevant bills and vouchers were subjected to forensic examination.

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He said the FSL report, along with other documentary and oral evidence collected, indicated that the questioned bills and vouchers were allegedly prepared by the principal accused.

The investigation also examined the signatures appearing on the relevant documents and their connection with the officials concerned, he said.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, offences under various sections of the IPC have been established against three principal accused -- Ali Hussain Shah, Balbir Singh and Ajeet Kumar, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigation also established offences under relevant sections of law against seven additional accused persons -- Arshad-e-Azam, Abrar-e-Azam, Rubeena Kousar, Mohd Rafiq, Shokat Ali, Mohd Ashraf and Nasib Mohammad -- in connection with the alleged dishonest receipt and retention of government funds.

The investigation remains open for tracing any further diversion of government funds and for ascertaining the involvement, if any, of other persons, the spokesperson said.

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