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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Kathua; 5 drug peddlers arrested across Jammu

Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Kathua; 5 drug peddlers arrested across Jammu

J-K Police detain habitual offender Davinder Kumar under Public Safety Act; heroin, ganja and charas recovered from five accused in separate operations

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:29 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a notorious criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act in Kathua and arrested five drug peddlers in different districts of the Jammu division in the past 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

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Davinder Kumar, a resident of Drallan village of Nagri Tehsil, has been booked under the PSA for his repeated involvement in criminal activities on Saturday and lodged in Jammu’s Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, a police spokesman said.

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He said Kumar was a habitual offender and had been indulging in criminal activities for the past several years, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among the public. Three cases, including two related to attempt to murder, were registered against him at police station Kathua in the recent past.

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The police prepared his dossier and submitted it to the Kathua district magistrate, who ordered his detention under the PSA, the spokesman said.

Two narcotic smugglers, Sharat Singh and Mohd Makhan, were arrested during checking at Ghatti and Lakhanpur in Kathua district after recovery of six grams and seven grams of heroin from their possession, respectively, the spokesman said.

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Naresh Kumar, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was arrested along with 381 grams of Ganja during frisking at Hiranagar in Kathua while he was moving towards his rented accommodation at Kootah Morh, the spokesman said.

Police also arrested two more drug peddlers—Anshu Bhagat and Randhir Singh—during checking at Badhyal Brahmana in R S Pura area of Jammu district and Baggar in Assar area of Doda district, the spokesman said, adding that the police recovered 10 grams of heroin from Bhagat, while 150 grams of Charas from Singh.

All the five arrested peddlers were booked under the NDPS Act in the concerned police stations for further investigations, he said.

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