Criminal escapes from custody, held

Rajouri/Jammu, June 3
A notorious criminal who escaped from police custody in Rajouri district was re-arrested on Saturday, officials said.
Sikander Ahmed was arrested by the Punjab Police in a case of narcotics smuggling. He was in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Nowshera in connection with the probe into some other cases when he fled on Friday morning.
Following his escape, a massive manhunt was launched. He was nabbed from a forested area in Gagrote village of Nowshera. Officials said the accused is a notorious narcotics peddler and is believed to be a kingpin of cross-border smuggling. He was earlier arrested with a huge consignment of narcotics.
