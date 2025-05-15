Criminal proceedings against kin of ex-Chief Minister stayed

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday granted a stay on criminal proceedings initiated against two relatives of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri issued the stay in response to a criminal complaint filed against Mubashar Ali Butt, a resident of Gandoh (Bhalessa), and Yawar Ahmed, a resident of Bathindi in Jammu. The complaint was being heard by the Court of Sub-Judge (JMIC), Jammu, and was filed by Mehran Anjum Mir, a resident of Bathindi and a political activist associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The court has issued a notice to the complainant, Mehran Anjum Mir, who serves as the director of M/s Hyber Hightech Innovative Engineering and Infrastructure Private Limited. A similar notice has also been issued to proforma respondent Mubashar Ali, who also holds a director position at Hyber Hightech.

Advocate Arshad Majid Malik, representing Yawar Ahmed, the nephew of the former Chief Minister and proprietor of Chenab Enterprises, argued before the court. He stated that Hyber Hightech had hired his client’s firm for dumper and other transport services, evidenced by a work order issued to Yawar Ahmed.

The advocate further explained that Yawar Ahmed fulfilled the obligations of the work order dated May 5th, 2024, by providing all necessary transport services. In return, Hyber Hightech issued a cheque dated April 9th, 2025, for Rs 43 lakh in Yawar’s favor, signed by both directors.

Advocate Malik contended that subsequent to this, two payments of Rs 10 lakh each were made by Yawar Ahmed on April 9th, 2025, from his account. However, he was later informed by the bank’s senior manager that further payments would be blocked due to an email request from Mehran Anjum Mir.

The advocate alleged that Mehran Anjum Mir, with the intention of depriving Yawar Ahmed of his due payment, filed two complaints leading the Sub-Judge (JMIC), Jammu, to direct J&K Bank to freeze two of Yawar’s accounts.

Advocate Malik further asserted that the trial court had committed an error resulting in a “miscarriage of justice” and damage to his client’s reputation.

After considering the submissions presented by Advocate Malik, Justice Rajesh Sekhri stayed the proceedings in the criminal complaint before the trial court. The Registry has been directed to list the matter for further consideration on August 19th, 2025.