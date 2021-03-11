Crores spent on PM Modi's event, but no focus on power crisis in J&K: AAP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

A day after the UT administration issued electricity curtailment schedule for Jammu, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party today held a demonstration in Raipur area of Bantalab in Jammu district against the power crisis. The Apni Party, too, highlighted the problems being faced by people.

AAP leader Amit Kapoor said the government had failed on every front. He said there had been an unprecedented power crisis in the UT for the past several days, but the entire focus of the administration was on the PM’s rally in Samba. He alleged that over Rs 100 crore was spent on the rally but no step was taken to buy power.

Kapoor said that after protest of several Opposition parties, including AAP, the government has now scheduled power cut timings in urban areas, but the situation remains the same in rural areas. “In rural areas, people are witnessing power cut for 10 to 12 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Apni Party’s Jammu provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh expressed concern over the power crisis and disruption of water supply in the rural belt in border areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

Chairing a monthly meeting of party men, Manjit listened to the grievances of people. “Power cuts have affected the routine life of farmers. Water is not being supplied in many localities and similarly the farmers are not able to run their water pumps to irrigate their agricultural fields. Vegetable growers too are concerned as their produce has reduced,” he added.