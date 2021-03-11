Crores spent on PM Modi's event, but no focus on power crisis in J&K: AAP

Jammu, May 1
A day after the UT administration issued electricity curtailment schedule for Jammu, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party today held a demonstration in Raipur area of Bantalab in Jammu district against the power crisis. The Apni Party, too, highlighted the problems being faced by people.
AAP leader Amit Kapoor said the government had failed on every front. He said there had been an unprecedented power crisis in the UT for the past several days, but the entire focus of the administration was on the PM’s rally in Samba. He alleged that over Rs 100 crore was spent on the rally but no step was taken to buy power.
Kapoor said that after protest of several Opposition parties, including AAP, the government has now scheduled power cut timings in urban areas, but the situation remains the same in rural areas. “In rural areas, people are witnessing power cut for 10 to 12 hours,” he said.
Meanwhile, Apni Party’s Jammu provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh expressed concern over the power crisis and disruption of water supply in the rural belt in border areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.
Chairing a monthly meeting of party men, Manjit listened to the grievances of people. “Power cuts have affected the routine life of farmers. Water is not being supplied in many localities and similarly the farmers are not able to run their water pumps to irrigate their agricultural fields. Vegetable growers too are concerned as their produce has reduced,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...