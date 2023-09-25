Cross-border drug smuggler shot at in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 24

A suspected cross-border drug smuggler was shot at and injured in Poonch along the Line of Control late on Saturday evening. He was trying to cross over to the Indian side along with a consignment of heroin. The incident took place in Khari Karmara sector along the LoC when a local resident, Yasir Nazir, was seen crossing onto this side of the border by soldiers who opened fire immediately. In an injured state, Nazir was hospitalised.

Heroin seized Poonch resident Yasir Nazir is believed to have collected a packet of heroin from smugglers in Pak-occupied J&K.

He was returning when soldiers noticed him and opened fire. He has been hospitalised.

The police said he was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri.

Sources further informed that a packet of heroin was also found in his possession. It is believed that Nazir received the packet of drugs from peddlers in PoJK. The police are investigating as to how many times he had crossed the LoC in the past to get the heroin consignment.

Sources also said the accused might be the link between narco-terror module running in Rajouri and Poonch and its handlers in Pakistan. There have been many cases where local youth living close to the LoC in the Union Territory have been lured by smugglers to bring drugs from Pakistan to J&K which is further sent to Punjab and elsewhere.

