Crossfire deaths in Kashmir: Jobs for kin if 'victims innocent'

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 18

Amid criticism by local residents as well as politicians over the death of two civilians in crossfire between security men and militants in south Kashmir, the administration today said the next of kin would be offered jobs if the deceased were found innocent.

On May 10, 19-year-old Shahid Gani Dar was killed amid cross-firing in a counter-insurgency operation. This was followed by the killing of Shoaib Ahmad Ganaie, 22, a shopkeeper, on May 14 in Shopian. The police had said crossfire between militants and security forces had resulted in the deaths, but the families refuted it.

“This needs to be condemned by the government and the media. The family of Shoaib and the entire village is in grief. Less than a week ago, another civilian was killed in similar circumstances. Such incidents are uncountable. The pain is immeasurable,” said National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar. In between the two incidents, militants had on May 12 killed a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, which triggered widespread protests.

PDP leader Aijaz Mir said, “...The eyewitness account negates the police version. If Rahul Bhat’s family is given a job, Shoaib’s family too deserves fair compensation/job.”

“Security personnel were looking for somebody. Everyone was watching this. They said someone had escaped. He (Ganaie) raised his both arms for a security check but they fired at him. We demand a probe. What’s the safety of people working in fields if a shopkeeper is killed like this,” an elderly man said in Shopian.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole said an inquiry into the killings was going on. “If they are found innocent, the government will provide jobs to the next of kin,” he said.

The official also said that all the Kashmiri Pandit employees would be posted close to towns and district headquarters to avoid insecure areas and ensure a sense of security among them.