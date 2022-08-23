CRPF bunker attacked, 2 civilians hurt

Srinagar, August 22

Two civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Anantnag on Monday. The incident took place at 8:50 pm near Sangam market in Bijbehara. The two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries. They were discharged from a hospital after first aid.

In Budgam, security men arrested an LeT terrorist involved in the August 15 grenade attack on a minority habitation, taking the number of arrests to three. He has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik. Incriminating material, including a hand grenade, has been recovered from Malik’s possession. — PTI

Two terrorist associates arrested