CRPF constable sacked over social media post threatening bloodshed, suicide

A CRPF constable was dismissed from service on Friday following an inquiry into a social media post in which he allegedly threatened his superiors with bloodshed and suicide.

In the social media post, seen by The Tribune, the constable, Pinak Nath, who was posted with the force's 33rd Battalion in Bhaderwah, Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, had reportedly made statements threatening bloodshed and subsequent suicide.

The CRPF took serious note of the matter and initiated an inquiry. Based on the findings, Nath was dismissed from service on Friday.

According to sources aware of the developments, Nath had joined the CRPF only a couple of years ago.

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The force's social media monitoring cell in the Jammu sector discovered that he had reportedly posted a threatening video on his social media account.

In the video, Nath reportedly referred to an alleged fratricide incident involving CISF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on September 29. Four CISF personnel posted at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project were allegedly shot dead by a colleague in the incident.

Nath allegedly threatened to carry out a similar act of bloodshed and also stated that he would commit suicide afterwards.

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The CRPF treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, with officials concerned that such content could have a detrimental effect on the force’s personnel.

An official told The Tribune that the social media activities of paramilitary personnel were regularly monitored, given the sensitive nature of their duties. However, the official added that an individual's mindset could not always be assessed through such monitoring.