CRPF DG holds review meeting in Jammu, stresses on counter-terror operations

A day after Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Director General GP Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting in Jammu, where counter-terror operations, with an aim to eliminate threats to national security, were discussed.

Advertisement

It came as a follow-up to the January 14 meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary, which too was held in Jammu, where he had stressed on counter-terror measures and development initiatives in remote areas of J-K.

Advertisement

The series of meetings come in the backdrop of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, which will be held in the Union territory for the first time after last year’s Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Advertisement

Also, with several counter-terror operations going on in the hilly and mountainous districts of the Jammu region, the stress, during the Thursday meeting undertaken by the CRPF chief, was on maintaining high vigil, especially in remote areas and higher reaches of the Union territory, sources said.

Top CRPF officials of the J-K zone were also present in the meeting.