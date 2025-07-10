CRPF DG reviews security for pilgrims at Nunwan base camp

Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, on Wednesday conducted a detailed review of the security arrangements at the Nunwan base camp in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Nunwan base camp is one of the two routes for the Amarnath Yatra, which is already underway in Kashmir.According to the CRPF, the DG travelled from Jammu to Srinagar via the Amarnath Yatra route and reviewed the security preparedness first-hand.

At Chanderkote village in Ramban, he interacted with officers of the J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), gaining valuable insights into the coordinated security grid, the CRPF said on X.

At Lamber in Banihal, the DG CRPF reviewed the arrangements made by the 166 Battalion, CRPF, to “ensure a secure and spiritually fulfilling experience for the devotees.”

CRPF said on Wednesday that as part of his journey along the Amarnath Yatra route, the DG CRPF carried out a detailed review of the security setup at the Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam—“reinforcing CRPF’s active role in ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all devotees.”

At the headquarters of the 116 Battalion in Pahalgam, where he stayed overnight, the DG engaged “in an informal interaction with the troops, highlighting the importance of the yatra and our collective responsibility to make every devotee feel secure and at ease.”

“He appreciated the personnel for their alertness, professionalism and sense of purpose in service,” the CRPF said. During his road journey, the CRPF chief also met the pilgrims and inquired about their well-being.

“He made efforts to understand their experiences and suggestions regarding the facilities and security arrangements provided during the Yatra,” the CRPF said, adding that the pilgrims appreciated the efforts of the CRPF along with all security forces.

The DG CRPF also directed officials to immediately act on some positive suggestions provided by the pilgrims, the CRPF said. The pilgrimage to the holy cave began on July 3 from the Valley. There are two Yatra routes—the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

Over one lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the holy cave, according to officials.