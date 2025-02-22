DT
PT
CRPF flags off study tour

CRPF flags off study tour

The CRPF on Friday flagged off a 'Bharat Darshan' study tour of 20 Kashmiri youths from Budgam district as part of its civic action programme. Commanding officer of the 43 Batalion R Jayakumar flagged off the group from Budgam for...
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:44 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The CRPF on Friday flagged off a ‘Bharat Darshan’ study tour of 20 Kashmiri youths from Budgam district as part of its civic action programme.

Commanding officer of the 43 Batalion R Jayakumar flagged off the group from Budgam for the five-day tour to Delhi-Agra accompanied by a caretaker, an official of the paramilitary force said. He said the tour includes all boarding and lodging facilities, round-trip air tickets, and other logistical support.

