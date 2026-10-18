CRPF jawan dies by suicide in J-K's Ganderbal
The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step
Constable Ranjit Das allegedly used a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force camp at Manasbal. Pic: iStock
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A CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide inside a camp in Manasbal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Constable Ranjit Das allegedly used a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Manasbal, the officials said.
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Das hailed from Hajo Tehsil in Kamrup district of Assam, they said, adding the body has been sent for medico legal formalities.
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The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step.
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