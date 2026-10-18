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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CRPF jawan dies by suicide in J-K's Ganderbal

CRPF jawan dies by suicide in J-K's Ganderbal

The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Constable Ranjit Das allegedly used a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force camp at Manasbal. Pic: iStock
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A CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide inside a camp in Manasbal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Constable Ranjit Das allegedly used a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Manasbal, the officials said.

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Das hailed from Hajo Tehsil in Kamrup district of Assam, they said, adding the body has been sent for medico legal formalities.

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The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step.

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