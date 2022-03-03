CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: A CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself in Srinagar district on Wednesday. Police sources said constable Anand Lal of 29 CRPF Battalion killed himself using his service rifle in Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar. “A case has been registered. The reason behind the security man taking the extreme step is being looked into,” sources said. IANS

Cricket tournament in memory of Gen Rawat

Jammu: The General Bipin Rawat Memorial Cricket Tournament was inaugurated at OP Hill stadium in Mendhar on Wednesday. About 30 teams of Rajouri and Poonch are participating in it. The inaugural match was played between Dream 11 and 11 Star Gursai teams. The Army stated the tournament was a homage to late Gen Bipin Rawat.