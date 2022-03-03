CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar: A CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself in Srinagar district on Wednesday. Police sources said constable Anand Lal of 29 CRPF Battalion killed himself using his service rifle in Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar. “A case has been registered. The reason behind the security man taking the extreme step is being looked into,” sources said. IANS
Cricket tournament in memory of Gen Rawat
Jammu: The General Bipin Rawat Memorial Cricket Tournament was inaugurated at OP Hill stadium in Mendhar on Wednesday. About 30 teams of Rajouri and Poonch are participating in it. The inaugural match was played between Dream 11 and 11 Star Gursai teams. The Army stated the tournament was a homage to late Gen Bipin Rawat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations