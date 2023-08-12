CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, August 12

A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

According to preliminary reports, sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard at around 2 am, the officials said.

The investigators believed Kumar might have died by suicide, they said.

Police had taken cognisance of the incident, the officials added.

