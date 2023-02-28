CRPF jawan ‘shoots himself’ in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, February 28
In an apparent case of suicide, a CRPF jawan was found dead with a bullet injury at a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The jawan was on sentry duty at Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 2.45am, they said.
The reason behind the apparent suicide is not known. Police had started inquest proceedings, they said.
A resident of Kerala, the jawan was recently posted in Rajouri following additional deployment of 18 companies to strengthen security in the aftermath of the January 1 Dhangri terror attack that left seven civilians dead and 14 others injured.
