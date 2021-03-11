CRPF man injured in grenade attack

Srinagar, August 13
A CRPF man was injured when militants hurled a grenade at security personnel in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Saturday, the police said.
“A grenade was lobbed by terrorists towards security men on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah,” the Srinagar police tweeted.
According to the police, the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A cordon-and-search operation had been launched to nab the culprits, they added.
The grenade attack came two days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on an Army camp in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, in Ramban district, the police have arrested two more persons in connection with a blast that took place in the compound of a police post in Gool area on August 2.
According to the Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma, the arrested persons had been identified as Abbas Choudhary and Abdul Majid Lone, both residents of Gool. — Agencies
