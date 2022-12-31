CRPF may deploy women for search ops: IG Sinha

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, December 30
To strengthen its security grid, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will deploy its women personnel for counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.
The Inspector General (Srinagar sector) of the CRPF, Charu Sinha, said after successful experiments of deploying women in non-militancy operations, the CRPF would deploy them in counter-insurgency operations, considering the “sensitivities” of Kashmiri women.
In a telephonic conversation with The Tribune, Sinha said the CRPF wanted to make Kashmiri women comfortable during the counter-insurgency and cordon and search operations. “We believe that this is the best way to deal with local women during counter-insurgency operations,” she said.
The women personnel will be given training for at least six weeks in counter-insurgency and search operations before being sent to the field. “They will operate on a par with their male counterparts,” the IG added.
